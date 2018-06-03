KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast (6-3-18)

Clear
the wind remained strong yet again for today, but it was much cooler outside than what we have been used to the past couple of weeks. tonight will be clear with lows falling into the lower 50's. heading into monday, plan on temperatures warming back up into the lower 80's as a warm front lifts through the area. after sunset monday, there is a chance for an isolated thunderstorm in the area as some clouds move in ahead of the warm front. tuesday will be mostly sunny and the warmest day of the week as highs move into the mid 80's. we're tracking better chances of showers and thunderstorm s by wednesday late afternoon and into the evening hours. we'll get a break on thursday, but another round looks to move in for both friday and for saturday as well. next sunday looks dry just like today. tonight: mostly clear. lows: lower to mid 50's. winds: west at 5 to 10 mph. monday: mostly sunny. highs: lower 80's. winds: southwest at 5 to 10 mph. monday night: isolated storm possible/partly cloudy. lows: lower
Mason City
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 59°
Albert Lea
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 61°
Austin
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 61°
Charles City
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 61°
Rochester
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 58°
Temperatures will warm up for the beginning of the week as we track additional storm chances.
