Speech to Text for Local Sports (6/2)

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

also a big day on the diamond for local baseball teams in minnesota fighting for a spot in the section title game... in section 1 triple?a austin stays alive who two great wins... beating northfield 3?2 in extras thanks to a game winning sac fly... and then turned around and defeated winona 6?2 to advance to the section title game tuesday... in an elimination game in section 1a the lyle pacelli boys defeat wabasha kellogg 8?3... they will play rushford peterson next for a spot at state and in section 1 double a... rochester lourdes stays alive beating triton 17?3 in an elimination game... next up for them is caledonia in the title game./// the charles city softball team is on pace for another fantastic season... ranked third in class 4a the comets are now trying to win their home tourney today... c?c is already in the championship game... who they will face however... is the winner of this north butler saint ansgar game... ? north butler's molly adelmund tries to start the scoring with a squeeze bunt but the saints defense is ready and gets the out. ? bearcats up one... but s?t?a's hali anderson quickly evens the scoreboard with a bunt of her own... what a beaut the throw is off the mark and morgan hemann comes all the way from first to score ? north butler once again takes the lead in the third marcy jacobs with the sac fly out to right scores another ? and then nicole heeran finishes off the inning... this is why you always run it out... an error off a routine play brings in katelin barth ? saints pull within one here when hannah patterson grounds out for the rbi... but that's where it ends 6?5 bearcats.///