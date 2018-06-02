Clear

Moms come together for Wear Orange Rally

Community members rally against gun violence.

Posted: Sat Jun 02 20:51:36 PDT 2018
Updated: Sat Jun 02 20:51:36 PDT 2018
Posted By: Katie Lange

Speech to Text for Moms come together for Wear Orange Rally

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

no signs of letting up. today at the peace plaza in rochester... community members gathered for the wear orange rally to hear from gun violence survivors ? and politicians. byron mother of 2 alisha (uh? lee?shuh)eiken (eye?kin)says she was motivated to get involved after the parkland shooting. we asked her if she ever worries about the safety of her own children.xxx no ? because they're white ? to be honest im not ? and theyre young so im lucky ? but not everyone has that privilege the rally was hosted
Mason City
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 61°
Albert Lea
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 63°
Austin
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 63°
Charles City
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 63°
Rochester
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 64°
The rain will clear out this evening with a comfortable and breezy Sunday on the way.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye In The Sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Community Events