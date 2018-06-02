Speech to Text for Moms come together for Wear Orange Rally

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

no signs of letting up. today at the peace plaza in rochester... community members gathered for the wear orange rally to hear from gun violence survivors ? and politicians. byron mother of 2 alisha (uh? lee?shuh)eiken (eye?kin)says she was motivated to get involved after the parkland shooting. we asked her if she ever worries about the safety of her own children.xxx no ? because they're white ? to be honest im not ? and theyre young so im lucky ? but not everyone has that privilege the rally was hosted