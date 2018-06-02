Clear

A bike ride with a 'sweet' reward

North Iowa Touring Club's "Pie Ride" in Clear Lake.

Posted: Sat Jun 02 20:48:30 PDT 2018
Updated: Sat Jun 02 20:48:30 PDT 2018
Posted By: Katie Lange

bike rides./// some bicyclists pedaled for pie this morning in clear lake... the north iowa touring club held it's annual 'pie ride' today. the two? wheeled event offered three routes for participants... a casual "14? mile" ride around the lake ... a 52 mile ride that led riders out into the country... or a 66 mile loop. these bicyclists weren't just burning calories... they also had the opportunity to re?feul with some carbs... including many kinds of pie... and a spaghetti lunch. funds raised from the event go to the n?i?t?
