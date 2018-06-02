Speech to Text for Cycle for a Cure

athletes hit the pavement on two wheels today... to cycle for a cure in saint ansgar. the occassional rain shower didn't stop participants... kimt news 3's alex jirgens caught up with one group raising money for a local cancer auction.xxx central springs elementary principal bill carlson does spin classes at sass in saint ansgar. but today... he's excited that he and his group are outside riding to find a cure for cancer. the disease hits close to home. "both of my in laws, my mother in law and father in law, passed away from cancer, and so when we ride on events like this, it's kind of humbling to think, we're hoping at least to find a cure for it." since the event's start in 20?12... he's amazed by much it has grown. "it's kinda cool to see how it's evolved, from 2012, it's neat to see how it's changed, and how it's really impacted our community." mindi vervaecke (ver?veck) is the organizer of the ride... back when it started as an indoor ride and grew to an outdoor ride last year. she shares carlson's sentiment. "it's amazing, and to have people come out and have fun and raise money at the same time, it's always great." for those who want to get involved... carlson notes that there are other events that help benefit the lyle area cancer auction. "there's a scrapbooking group that does crop for a cure. there's also this ride here, there's a barbecue... lots of different ways that we try to give back to the cancer society. and of course, we sponsor them with our neighbors to the north in since the event began... the ride has collected over 92 thousand dollars for the society. the group had planned to bike 30 miles total today... but because of the weather... it was shortened to 20 miles from saint ansgar to carpenter and back organizers say plans for next years event are already in the works.. it will include indoor and