Speech to Text for Day 2 of DFL party convention draws to a close

in minnesota.. . as both parties endorsed candidates... the top two contenders looking for endorsement at the democratic convention were erin murphy and tim walz... late this aftenroon ? tim walz withdrew and murphy was endorsed. <"and together we will build a bright future or the people of minnesota. thank you so much for this honor, let's go! i am ready. are you ready? i am ready to win! thank you very much. vo of murphy cheering with her supporters > kimt news 3's annalise johnson caught up with some people at the convention... to get their thoughts on the process. < austin resident nancy bakke? mcgonigle has a special motivation for being a delegate at the convention. im a grandmother. im here for my grandson despite all the delegates rallying for different candidates ? delegate chris knopf (nahp) is hopeful that the dfl party will unify by the end of the 3?day convention. oh absolutely. i think everyones energized to come together and have a common goal of representing all of the democratic party while bakke? mcgonigle is casting her votes this weekend... she tells me she is thinking of her grandson. here's a summary of the convention so far. yesterday ? the dfl party endorsed steve simon for secretary of state... amy klobuchar for senate seat a... and tina smith for senate seat b. walz has indicated he will run for the party's official nomination in an august primary. and third?term attorney general lori swanson could still enter the governor's race late. the convention wraps