Speech to Text for KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast (6-2-2018)

brandon wx the isolated showers and clouds will eventually clear out tonight, leaving us with great sleeping weather as lows will drop to the low to mid 50's. a few clouds may linger through sunday am to the northeastern portion of the viewing area but most of us will see sunny skies for sunday. it will be cool with highs in the low to mid 70's, low humidity, and a breezy northwest wind. sunshine continues monday and most of tuesday with highs gradually warming to the middle 80's. models are uncertain next week on rain chances but we will have a shot at some rain mainly on wednesday with highs falling to the lower 80's. temperatures should remain in the upper 70's through lower 80's for the rest of the week with more rain chances for next weekend. tonight: becoming mostly clear. lows: low to mid 50's winds: west northwest at 10 to 15 mph. sunday: am clouds to the northeast, otherwise sunny and breezy. highs: lower to mid 70's.