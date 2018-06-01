Speech to Text for Relay for Life

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

percent of americans will be diagnosed with cancer at some point in their lives. that's according to the national cancer institute. so chances are...you or someone you know have been impacted by the disease. relay setup-grx-2 and listen to these numbers. this year alone...there will be nearly two million new cases of cancer. and more than 600-thousand people will die from the disease. / relay for life-vo-4 the good news is...there are countless efforts to find a cure. like the american cancer society's relay for life...which happens each year in communities across the country. tonight...the event is just wrapping up in clear lake. relay for life-vo-1 relay for life-vo-2 chris white is a cancer surivor. she's also an honorary chair-person for the cerro gordo county relay for life. here you can see all of these cancer survivors...walk ing the survivor lap. white says during her battle with cancer...she always received plenty of support.xxx relay for life-sot-1 relay for life-sot-2 i am so greatful for my friends and family and the support had from the community the medical community and i just am so so graeatful so i guess in a way there is a gift in cancer if you choose to accept it, i don't care to be gifted again haha. for the up coming events in our area you relay for life-sot-3 can head to k- i-m-t dot com. we will have a link on this story under local news. / after almost not being able to open this