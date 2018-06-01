Speech to Text for Property assessors

beginning the week of june 25th...floyd county residents will see door-to- door inspections of all properties. safeguards-vo-1 safeguards-vo-2 data collectors from vanguard appraisals will be working on behalf of the floyd county assessors office - inspecting all residential...co mmercial and industrial properties until the end of 20-19. if you're concerned about identifying the appraisors - don't worry. collectors will have a photo i-d signed by the county assessor...and if a child is home...they won't enter without a parent or guardian present. we spoke to one floyd county resident who says having these safe guards in place is a great idea.xxx safeguards-sot-1 safeguards-sot-2 "i love the fact that they're at least telling us about it and that they're starting to warn. they gave out pictures. it just makes you a little more secure when the person shows up, that you've at least seen something about it." / if you have questions the project...you're asked to contact the floyd county assessor's office. / nearly forty percent of americans will be diagnosed with cancer at some point in their lives. that's according to the national cancer institute. so chances are...you or someone you know have been impacted by the disease. relay