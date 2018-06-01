Speech to Text for Local highlights (6/1)

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

start this season. - the charles city senior is getting on base 70 percent of the time. - on the mound.. he's holding batters to a 138 batting average. oelwein at cc baseball-vo-5 oelwein at cc baseball-vo-3 - tonight the comets are taking on oelwein in a double header. - c-c sends 11 guys to the plate in the bottom of the inning.. that includes a bases loaded walk.. that brings in colton slinger... its 5-zip charles city. - carter johanningmeier.. gets the start on the mound... and i tell you what... he is dialed in.. here is one of his seven strikeouts on the night. - but the huskies have the bases loaded in the 4th inning... and johanningmeier needs a little help from his friends...how about the over the shoulder grab from wyatt stevenson. - and the comets start to build on their lead in the bottom half...cole reams swipes second base. - later in the frame he's on third... and will score on this sac fly from tait arndt. - comets win 6- zip. / lowerthirdlinescore:ia hs baseball oelwein charles city 0 6 final johnston at mc baseball-vo-5 johnston at mc baseball-vo-3 - speaking of double headers.... its johnston and mason city.. .times two... at roosevelt field. - lets start with the best play ive seen on the diamond this season.. fly ball into right field.. foul territory.... reece anderson..sensa tional snag. - but the mohawks... make their move bottom of the second..ryan smuck drives one to the wall in right... he's in with a stand up double.. shows how you feel ryan. - he later scores.. on this... its an rbi single from dawson wedeking. - m-c's only getting started.. avery mellman..groun d ball to third base... the ball hits the bag... bounces away.. another run scores. - but johnston rallies for an 11 to 3 win. / lowerthirdlinescore:ia hs baseball johnston mason city 11