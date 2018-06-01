Clear

four shooting live shot

four shooting live shot

Posted: Fri Jun 01 17:36:10 PDT 2018
Updated: Fri Jun 01 17:36:10 PDT 2018
Posted By: Brian Tabick

Speech to Text for four shooting live shot

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

latest - brian? xxx maplive:shooting investigation winnebago co., ia google earth 2018 google thompson shooting map.jpg amy i am in rural winnebago county about 5 miles south of thompson. i just spoke to the winnebago county sheriffs office chief deputy. relay for life-live-2 he tells me they are not releasing any more information at this time as they continue to investigate. shooting-live-4 shooting-live-5 what we know right now is that a person did suffer a gun shot wound. we are still working to learn about the extent of those injuries. in winnebago county brian tabick kimt news three. / thank you brian.
Mason City
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 88°
Albert Lea
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 81°
Austin
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 81°
Charles City
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 83°
Rochester
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 75°
It'll be a nice evening, but we're tracking showers and storms for Saturday.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye In The Sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Community Events