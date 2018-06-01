Speech to Text for Community Pools Reopen

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

that doesn't look to be severe. expect highs to stay in the lower 80's even by the end of next week. tonight: clouds increasing/stor ms late. lows: upper 50's to lower 60's. winds: east at 10 to 15 mph. saturday: scattered showers/storm s. highs: lower to mid 70's. winds: southeast at 10 to 15 mph. saturday night: decreasing clouds. lows: mid 50's. winds: northwest at 5 to 10 mph. lifeguard-vo-2 on a hot day like today...one way to cool off...take a dip in your local pool. but residents in byron and spring valley almost didn't have that option this summer. lifeguard-vo-1 lowerthird2line:community pools reopen byron, mn that's because they didn't have enough life guards. but we have some good news...they've now been able to fill those positions...so the pools will soon be able to open. lori miller lives right across the street from the pool in byron...and she's excited that it's back in business.xxx lifeguard-sot-1 lifeguard-sot-2 i think it's a good thing to have the pool open in the summer the kids get bored enough as it is when nothing to go...nothing going on now the applicants just need to pass the life guard class...and once that happens...the pool will open. / whether