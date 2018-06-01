Clear

Community Pools Reopen

Byron's public pool closed because of a shortage of lifeguards

on a hot day like today...one way to cool off...take a dip in your local pool. but residents in byron and spring valley almost didn't have that option this summer. that's because they didn't have enough life guards. but we have some good news...they've now been able to fill those positions...so the pools will soon be able to open. lori miller lives right across the street from the pool in byron...and she's excited that it's back in business. i think it's a good thing to have the pool open in the summer the kids get bored enough as it is when nothing to go...nothing going on now the applicants just need to pass the life guard class...and once that happens...the pool will open.
It'll be a nice evening, but we're tracking showers and storms for Saturday.
