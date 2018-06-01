Speech to Text for Unemployment Rate Down

from the u-s bureau of labor statistics show unemployments rates are down in both iowa and minnesota. kimt news three's alex jirgens is finding out what this means for the local economy.xxx unemployment-pkgll-1 unemployment-pkgll-2 richard scott works two jobs...at midwest cleaning and at the y-m-c-a in mason city. he was unemployed for a while...but eventually found a job he loves. he credits his bosses for getting him on track. unemployment-pkgll-3 "they've gone the extra mile to get back to work. it was a long road to get back to work, but i've been working since last september, and...i've got a number of buildings i do. i do 4 buildings for them and i keep really busy and they're really happy with my work, and that's how you keep working." lowerthird2line:unemployment rates down kimt news 3 he believes his experience helped him land his current position. "i've been in corporate cleaning for almost 10-20 years now, and i had a lot of experience, and that's why i got the job i have today." the number of people out of work has gone down. according to the bureau of labor statistics...iowa' s unemployment rate is sitting at 2 point 8 percent - with minnesota at 3 point 2 percent. the u-s unemployment rate as a whole is at 3 point 8 percent - the lowest it's been in 18 years. nick foley is the region 2 operations manager for iowa works in mason city...and says that the decline could be attributed to more work being available. unemployment-pkgll-5 "in the summer we typically have more employers coming in and using our services, using our office for hiring events. typically we'll have 1 to 2 employers that are here that will actually hire people right on the spot or at least interview them and given an opportunity." unemployment-pkgll-6 and scott has a message for those who may be struggling with the job search. "you can't just give up because if you give up, the game's over and they win. then bad things happen." in mason city...alex jirgens...kimt news 3. / during the month of may...employers added 223- thousand jobs. / a