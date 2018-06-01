Speech to Text for DFL Convention

heat and humidity outdoors...to the heat and intensity indoors. rochester is the site of this year's d-f-l convention. it's election season and kimt news 3's annalise johnson joins us from the heart of it. annalise-what's the big deal about this weekend?xx dfl-lintro-2 raquel...there are some big positions to fill this coming november. that includes choosing a new governor...and filling lots of state offices too. but ultimately...this weekend could help put some people on that ballot for the august primary and eventually the november election. and those passionate about democracy are all in!xx dfl-lmpkg-1 dfl-lmpkg-2 pranay somayajula is one of hundreds of delegates working on behalf of the democratic farmer labor party. despite the fact he's still a high schooler....pran ay is also feeling the pull of politics. dfl-lmpkg-3 i think there's a lot at stake on the ballot not just in minnesota but around the country this november and so im really excited to have my first vote be in the 2018 election dfl-lmpkg-4 he and others like him will work to endorse candidates they'd like to see on the ballot. and that ballot-could end up in your hands. young people like me get involed and get our voices heard in the process and as someone who will be voting for the first time this november, pranay believes it's an exciting time to be involved with a convention like this. / / dfl-ltag-2 so here are some takeaways for you. delegates are chosen at a hyper-local level. they're basically the people who hold the signs and rally support for their party. and they are the ones voting to put their candidate on the ballot. live in rochester, annalise johnson, kimt news 3. / / thank