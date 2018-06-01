Home
News
Local
Iowa
Minnesota
National
National Health News
Health
Traffic Reports
Movie Reviews
Weather
Radar
Maps & Radars
Live Eye - Tower Cams
US Wx News
Warning Emails
Closings
Weather Safety
Weather App
Submit Closings
Sports
Local Sports
Student Athlete of the Week
National Sports
KIMT Outdoors
Videos
CBS Video
Streaming Newscasts
My 3.2
My Network TV
On KIMT
Contests
My Money
KIMT Programming
About Us
Meet the News Team
Management & Sales
History
Jobs
Digital Marketing
Community
Giving Your Best Volunteer of the Month
Tools for Schools
Golden Apple
Community Calendar
Clear
Home
News
Local
Iowa
Minnesota
National
National Health News
Health
Traffic Reports
Movie Reviews
Weather
Radar
Maps & Radars
Live Eye - Tower Cams
US Wx News
Warning Emails
Closings
Weather Safety
Weather App
Submit Closings
Sports
Local Sports
Student Athlete of the Week
National Sports
KIMT Outdoors
Videos
CBS Video
Streaming Newscasts
My 3.2
My Network TV
On KIMT
Contests
My Money
KIMT Programming
About Us
Meet the News Team
Management & Sales
History
Jobs
Digital Marketing
Community
Giving Your Best Volunteer of the Month
Tools for Schools
Golden Apple
Community Calendar
Winnebago Co. Gunshot Wound Investigation
Posted: Fri Jun 01 16:59:40 PDT 2018
Updated: Fri Jun 01 16:59:40 PDT 2018
Posted By: Jenna Richardson
Mason City
Few Clouds
90°
Hi: 91° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 90°
More Weather
Albert Lea
Clear
86°
Hi: 87° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 86°
More Weather
Austin
Clear
82°
Hi: 88° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 84°
More Weather
Charles City
Clear
88°
Hi: 90° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 88°
More Weather
Rochester
Clear
78°
Hi: 83° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 80°
More Weather
It'll be a nice evening, but we're tracking showers and storms for Saturday.
Radar
Eye In The Sky
Most Popular Stories
Greene man arrested after saying he would 'shoot up North Butler High School'
Shooting investigation underway in Winnebago County
Human remains found east of Mason City a shock to those in area
Two arrested on Mason City meth charges
Man facing felony sexual abuse charge in Cerro Gordo Co.
Unidentified human remains found in Cerro Gordo County
Billboards seek new clues to Huisentruit's 1995 disappearance
Damage reported after tornadic activity in Fillmore County
Iowa motorcyclist killed in Fillmore County crash
Update: 2 members of law enforcement injured during foot chase after DWI stop in Rochester
Latest Video
Unemployment Rate Down
DFL Convention
Winnebago Co. Gunshot Wound Investigation
Bait shops prepare for free fishing weekend
CURE protests Olmsted Co. Sheriff's Office
First-time voter soaking in DFL Convention
KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast (6-1-18)
Winnebago Co. shooting scene
RCTC ready for renovations
CURE to hold protest against Olmsted Co. Sheriff's office
Community Events