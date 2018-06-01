Speech to Text for Bait shops prepare for free fishing weekend

is out...it's time to find fun activities for the kids to do this summer. and this weekend is the perfect time to teach them how to cast a line. free fishing impact-vo-1 free fishing impact-vo-2 it is free fishing weekend in iowa. today through sunday...you can fish without a license across the state. it's a way to get more people interested in the sport. as you can imagine - the weekend is also expected to have an impact on local fishing businesses. vandrea miller...who works at clear lake bait and tackle...says they're preparing for a busier weekend then normal.xxx free fishing impact-sot-1 lowerthird2line:vandrea miller clear lake bait & tackle we make sure that we have everything we need in stock, shouldn't need too many fishing license there are some free fishing weekend events happening in our area tomorrow. there's one going on at east park in mason city from 12:30 until three. and another from ten until one in clear lake.