Speech to Text for CURE protests Olmsted Co. Sheriff's Office

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

are at the government center in downtown rochester - just feet away from the site of the democratic farmers labor convention. k-i-m-t's jeremiah wilcox is live in the rochester studio with why protesters are claiming the olmsted county sheriff's office is assisting the immigration and customs enforcement in detaining immigrants...jer emiah?xxx cure rally-lintro-2 that's right amy. the government center is where protesters are trying to get the attention of the d-f-l convention just a block away. now this comes after the local activist group cure says that olmsted county sheriff kevin torgerson is helping to detain immigrants. today we learned that sheriff torgerson has been working with local diversity groups to ease tension and educate the public. however - members of cure say that's not enough.xxx cure rally-pkg-1 cure rally-pkg-2 nats: shouting vo: protesters are outside of the rochester government center. protesting what they believe are unjust practices on behalf of the sheriff's office. sot: incarcertating families and seperating parents from their children vo: chey lopez is the lead orginazer of today's protest. he says many of his family and friends have been asked by law enforcement about their immigration status. it's something lopez says needs to stop. sot: lowerthird2line:che lopez rochester, mn it's not fair to be living in this type of fear cure rally-pkg-7 vo: but sheriff torgerson tells us that he has been working to end that fear. sot: lowerthird2line:sheriff kevin torgerson olmsted co., mn with the diversity council with the mexican consilant just had this meeting with community members on may 19th. vo: torgerson says the cure has not been apart of the meetings on decreasing the fear of immigrants with the police. the sheriffs office were working with the diversity councils dee sabol to think of ways for the two groups to come together. and now torgerson thinks the protest today will not bring any resolution. sot: cure rally-pkg-5 i'm really afraid that we're going to take some backwards steps that we've worked so hard to move forward on. cure rally-pkg-8 vo: lopez tells me that he isnt just going to sit around and wait for this to fall into place. sot: we need to make sure that he's just not giving us any lip service we need to make sure that his actions speak louder than what he's telling us. / cure rally-ltag-2 torgerson and the diversity council were working on this card that police and immigrants can carry around so both parties are aware of their rights. reporting in rochester jeremiah wilcox kimt news 3. / thank you jeremiah. sheriff torgerson wants to stress that the sheriff's office does not go out and arrest immigrants in order to detain them based on their immigration status. /