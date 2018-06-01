Clear

First-time voter soaking in DFL Convention

Pranay Somayajula says he wants to ensure young people are having their voices heard.

Posted: Fri Jun 01 15:51:46 PDT 2018
Updated: Fri Jun 01 15:51:47 PDT 2018
Posted By: Jon Bendickson

it's not just politicians gearing up for the d-f-l convention today. convention economic impact-vo-1 lowerthird2line:excitement for the dfl convention rochester, mn outside of the civic center - you can feel the excitement of those here for convention. people are standing outside holding signs for the candidates they support - and listening to upbeat music. we spoke with a first time voter and delegate. he doesn't even graduate from high school until next weekend... but says he wants to encourage more young people to get involved in politics.xxx convention economic impact-sot-1 convention economic impact-sot-2 i wanted to be here because i think for a long time young people have been ignored - condescended to by the political system and the politcal establishment coming up at kimt news 3 at 6... we'll tell you about the impact holding this convention in rochester is having on
