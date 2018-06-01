Speech to Text for KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast (6-1-18)

the heat continued across north iowa and southern minnesota today, but now a cold front is going to bring about a cooler weekend. in addition to cooler air returning, showers and thunderstorms will as well. these will arrive overnight tonight and into saturday morning and then redevelop during the afternoon. saturday won't be a washout and as a matter of fact we will be looking to avoid the severe weather threat as that is looking to stay in southern iowa. highs on saturday will only be in the lower to mid 70's before we get sunshine back for sunday and highs move back into the upper 70's. next week will begin on a sunny note as highs hang steady in the lower 80's. our next chance of storms that we are tracking won't arrive until wednesday and even that doesn't look to be severe. expect highs to stay in the lower 80's even by the end of next week. tonight: clouds increasing/stor ms late. lows: upper 50's to lower 60's. winds: east at 10 to 15 mph. saturday: scattered showers/storm s. highs: lower to mid 70's. winds: southeast at 10 to 15 mph. saturday night: decreasing clouds. lows: mid 50's. winds: northwest at 5 to 10 mph.