Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Winnebago Co. shooting scene

A shooting is now under investigation.

Posted: Fri Jun 01 13:36:22 PDT 2018
Updated: Fri Jun 01 13:36:23 PDT 2018
Posted By: Jon Bendickson
Mason City
Clear
89° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 89°
Albert Lea
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 88°
Austin
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 88°
Charles City
Clear
90° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 90°
Rochester
Scattered Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 85°
It'll be a nice evening, but we're tracking showers and storms for Saturday.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye In The Sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Community Events