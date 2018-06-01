Clear

RCTC ready for renovations

Posted: Fri Jun 01 05:15:41 PDT 2018
Updated: Fri Jun 01 05:15:42 PDT 2018
Posted By: Ryan Odeen

relief in rochester. when governor mark dayton put pen to paper and signed the bonding bill into law this week ? it meant a decade?long wait to start a renovation project at rctc was over. that's because the bill earmarks nearly 23 million dollars for the community and technical college to construct a new addition to its campus and demolish the deteriorating plaza and memorial halls which you see here. those who have worked and taught in these buildings are excited to finally move forward with this much? needed project. "we need to create safe spaces for students, ones where water isn't streaming from the ceiling, where mold isn't growing in offices and this project will allow us to do that." many were disappointed and surprised that the legislature didnt include rctcs project in the previous bill. this session however it was a priority on the house senate and dayton's bonding proposals. coming up well tell you when they expect to break ground.
We'll continue to get a break from the rain before it returns by the weekend.
