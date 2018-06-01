Speech to Text for CURE to hold protest against Olmsted Co. Sheriff's office

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

happening today... a rally supporting undocumented immigrants in rochester and a protest against the olmsted county sheriff kevin torgerson. the group... communities united for rochester empowerment, or cure, is hosting the rally. on the scene but as kimt news three's annalisa pardo tells us?the claims they're making are pretty serious./// in just a few hours, the group "cure" will be hosting a rally on this street corner right outside of city hall. che lopez is a member of cure and is helping organize the rally. lopez, and others in his group are advocates for people in rochester they perceive are being treated unjustly. lopez claims ther sheriff's office is asking about people's immigration status at traffic stops. despite being complient with the law, they want the sheriff's office to stop working with united states immigration and customs, known as ice. starting monday, another consolidation move to mayo's albert lea campus. on monday, the medical institution will remove impatient and outpatient surgery from the albert lea campus. the intensive unit is already removed from the hospital. the next part of the consolidation process is to remove the o?b? g?y?n care. this despite the pleas from the group (save our hospital( who have been leading a grass roots effort to keep a full? service hospital in the city. the removal of the obgyn care will happen at the beginning of next year.