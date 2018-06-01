Speech to Text for Gun violence survivor to speak

thousands of people will be making there way to rochester today for the d?f?l state convention which is being held at the mayo civic center. one of the key issues expected to be a focus of the party this election season is gun legislation. a minnesota woman who is a survivor of gun violence will be sharing her story during the convention. live kimt news three's deedee stiepan is introducing us to her ? she joins us live in rochester. rachael joseph's aunt was murdered in the hennepin county courthouse shooting in 2003... in the time since ? she's been involved in the gun reform movement. she formed "survivors lead" which is a first of it's kind community led by gun violence survivors like herself. the group provides support and advocacy to survivors and helps train them so they can run for public office. rachael will be sharing her story and message when she addresses party leaders at the dfl convention in rochester this weekend ? ahead of her appearance i spoke to her via skype. "we should be the party that's leading on this. the talking points that are somewhat politically safe; background checks, gun violence protective orders, those are really the least we can do in terms of preventing gun violence." rachael wants to let other survivors know they can reach out to her if they need to. we have more information about the resources "survivors lead" offers on kimt dot com with this story under local news. live in rochester.... deedee stiepan... thanks deedee. also happening on saturday in rochester ? moms demand action for gun violence in america will hold a rally in the peace plaza from 10 am to noon.