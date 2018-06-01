Speech to Text for Returning to his "Throne"

will enter june without a loss on their record. - and winning games... is nothing new.. to their new head coach... chris throne. - a guy with baseball... in his blood.xxx throne returns-pkg-3 lowerthird2line:returning to his "throne" kimt news 3 sports ris throne: it is my home school and i have a lot of pride in it. aj: taking over the baseball program was an easy decision for chris throne.. as long as one person gave him the go ahead. chris: talked to my wife for sure because shes back home with all three kids. aj: and once he received the all-clear... the program... and the student athletes on the team became his. throne returns-pkg-8 chris: they know when i get on them, there is usually a reason, and its just because i know what they are capable of. throne returns-pkg-9 aj: now if you are thinking the name chris throne sounds familiar.. look at what i have here... they used to call these video tapes... so lets hit the way back machine... to the summer of 2010. nat. aj: chris played a huge role on the bulldogs team that summer..the bulldogs won 24 games.. throne led the team in homers... while pitching 70 innings..with an era of 1.19 chris: some of them are a little young which is weird because i am only 26, that don't remember, maybe they just see pictures in the school. aj: after talking with the team at practice... its pretty clear.. they know... they are learning from one of the best to ever wear the bulldog jersey. throne returns-pkg-4 gabe: i remember managing him on the football team so its like an older brother, but you look up to him and listen to him. throne returns-pkg-5 throne returns-pkg-6 grant: its more like he doesnt get mad at you if you do something wrong, its what you do better, do this next time and it will work better for you. throne returns-pkg-7 aj: there are some changes in the game from when chris was playing.. most notably the pitch count.. but the life lessons he wants his players to learn.. .will always stay the same. chris: the love of the game, my senior year for sure, we always were together, even if its hanging out outside the diamond, chemistry is big for every sport, thats what i want for them, this to be a second home throughout the summer. - this whole homecoming season.. adds another chapter next week.. when lake mills.. takes on north union... the warriors are coached by royce byrnes. - chris's teammate for three years... back in high school. /