Speech to Text for Interchange improvements

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the minnesota department of transportation is warning community members now about and upcoming improvement project. k-i-m-t news threes jeremiah has the latest. xxx mndot open house-pkg-1 mndot open house-pkg-6 you've got two years to kind of look out and say ok what do we need to do during construction. lowerthird2line drone:highway 63 & 1-90 interchange improvements stewartville, mn vo: min-dot has major changes planned for the highway 63 and i-90 interchange. the work starts in year mndot open house-pkg-5 2020 and includes rebuilding the north and south ramp and bridges on highway 63. it's a road area farmer roger mestad uses everyday. he often travels using his semi-trailer and finds it confusing when lanes and speed limits suddenly change. mndot open house-pkg-4 and to merge into two lanes when there was three lanes of traffic trying to go into two lanes it's a wonder somebody ain't gotten killed. mndot open house-pkg-7 mndot is also asking for community input at this time. an open house was held and included a comment session for residents to express what they do and don't like about the project. in stewartville jeremiah wilcox k-i-m-t news three. the construction is expected to end fall of 20-21.