Speech to Text for FBI: 'Reset Your Router'

the f-b-i is issuing a notice for internet users to reset and reboot their routers. this comes after discovering russian malware that can secretly install itself into routers and collect data from the user. kimt news 3's alex jirgens is live in studio 3 with what this means for you. alex?xxx router warn-s3intro-2 katie - the agency issued that warning over the memorial day weekend - asking internet users to reboot their routers and change passwords after finding a piece of malware called v-p-n filter. one computer repair technician i spoke with says it would be wise to heed the warning. .xxx router warn-mpkg-1 router warn-mpkg-3 ryan matthew allen is the owner of dungeon p-c in clear lake...and has been in business for nearly 10 years. he's noticed that after users set up their internet connection...a router is often overlooked. what's concerning is a virus could actually be inside a router for years without you knowing it. allen agrees with the f-b-i's statement and...while it may seem time consuming...he strongly encourages users to reset and reboot. lowerthird2line:ryan matthew allen dungeon pc "i think that it's a fantastic idea. if they've got some implementation that they've set up in order to thwart this attack from russia or wherever they're saying its coming from, they've got a large cybersecurity division in the government here, and they know what they're doing much more than i would or anyone else." / router warn-s3tag-3 now if you go through an internet service provider such as mediacom and are renting a router from them - allen suggests contacting your provider before doing any resetting. live in studio 3...alex jirgens...kimt news 3. / thank you alex. it is estimated that 500 thousand networking devices worldwide could be affected by v- p-n filter. / mndot-vo-4