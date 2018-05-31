Speech to Text for Efforts to Save the Train Depot

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

for demolition of the mason city pacific union railroad depot is filed...but a group effort might save the century-old building. train depot-vo-1 lowerthird2line:save the train depot mason city, ia jim kranz is from mason city. his father use to take him to this depot when he was younger - so he was a little emotional when he heard it might be torn down. today he's learning the city as well as the railroad company are trying to save the building. those with the city say they toured the building and the next step is to do an evaluation to see if the building can be moved. kranz has worked for the railroad himself before and while he is glad the building might be saved - he understands why the rail company would want ot tear it down. xxx train depot-sot-1 lowerthird2line:jim kranz st. louis, mo im sure it will be pretty hard to do that those things have been done in the past and i have worked for the rail roads for forty something years so i pretty much undertsand the rail roads position on something like this but if it can be saved i would certainly make a contrebution to save it and that's all you can do i guess. those with the city say they are still looking into: a location to temporarily move the depot until someone else buys the building - as well as the cost of moving it. veterans