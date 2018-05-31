Speech to Text for Not the Remains of Huisentruit

tonight - people throughout north iowa are still talking after news broke yesterday about human remains found in cerro gordo county last week. law enforcement were quick to say they are not jodi huisentruits remains...tonigh t we're finding out why. k-i-m-t news three's brian tabick is live now from where the remains were found. remains update-lintro-4 katie i am at the 22 thousand block of 275th street where the remains were found. that's just about a mile east of niacc. this description may sound familiar. a white female... between 20 and 45 years old. and around 5 feet to 5 foot 7. now whenever remains are found the tought runs through people's heads...could it be jodi huesentruit? the cerro gordo county sheriff's office says because it does match closely with the former kimt news anchor's descriptionthe y examined the teeth found at the scene which tell us they are not huesentruits remains.. xxx remains update-lmpkg-4 lowerthird2line:not the remains of huisentruit cerro gordo co., ia law enforcement say they did contact the jodi's family right away to let them know the results before making the information public as a way to avoid some of the heartache that comes with a missing person. another goal of definitively answering the question "could it be jodi" was to avoid trespassing. they say in the past when they have found a females remains they would have local people and media swarming the site. paul hanson lives on the street where the remains were found and says he remembers last week when all of the law enforcement agencies were investigating the area. while he says he was surprised to hear the news....he is glad those with the sheriff's office are recievinfg a number of calls from families of missing persons. remains update-lmpkg-3 well i hope it's someone someones loved one over there i guess you can leave that up to the dci people they know what they are doing. they are questioning everyone in the area. remains update-ltag-2 now law enforcement are working to find out who's remains were found. since the news broke yesterday around a dozen calls have been taken from relatives of missing people. in mason city brian tabick k-i- m-t news three. thank you brian. the iowa d-p-s say the remains have been there anywhere from five to fifteen years. those with the sheriff's office are still asking for those who have any information about the remains to contact the sheriff's office. let's go