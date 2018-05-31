Speech to Text for Milk donation campaign begins

the hawkeye harvest food bank's 3rd annual milk money project is kicking kick off tomorrow. alex vosot-vo-1 lowerthird2line:milk money project starts tomorrow mason city, ia the mason city-based food bank aims to raise 5 thousand dollars throughout the month of june to purchase enough milk to last through the summer months. already... there are businesses and donors willing to match those donations that will soon start coming in. brenda sinclair is a regular shopper at hawkeye harvest - and stresses that having milk around is important - especially for younger kids.xxx alex vosot-sot-1 lowerthird2line:brenda sinclair mason city, ia "for health, for health issues. especially for growing kids, kids need a lot of milk for their daily source of vitamins that they need for their growing abilities." ozzie ohl - a volunteer with hawkeye harvest - says the food bank goes through more than 4- thousand half- gallon jugs of milk each summer. / a