New superintendent meets community

supt-vo-3 charles city schools' new superintendent is making the rounds across the community today. meet the new supt-vo-1 lowerthird2line:new superintendent starts soon charles city, ia mike fisher was appointed by the school board last tuesday and will begin his new position on july 1st. fisher comes from the waterloo school district - where he was principal at hoover middle school. he says he already loves the charles city community - and is aiming to continue the 'empower - engage and inspire' vision to make it a signature district.xxx meet the new supt-sot-1 meet the new supt-sot-2 "people want to move here, put their kids here, because of the economic opportunities, because of the quality of life opportunities being one of the best school districts in the state which it already is, but continue to sell that message and let people know the amazing things happening and choose charles city." / fisher will replace doctor dan cox - who accepted a chief administrator position with the northwest area education agency in sioux city. /