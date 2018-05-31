Speech to Text for KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast (5-31-18)

we're finally catching a break from the showers and thunderstorms across north iowa and southern minnesota as we have sunshine back. temperatures will get right back into the 80's again for friday with more sunshine. clouds will build in overnight friday and into saturday morning which will lead to 2 rounds of showers and storms that we are tracking for saturday. the first round will arrive during the morning and then the second one again by the evening. severe weather is not anticpated across the entire area, although a storm or two could become severe. a cold front that will bring the showers and storms will as a result knock our high temperatures down to the lower 70's on saturday and then we'll bounce back into the upper 70's for sunday. sunshine will continue into the early part of next week before we track more shower and thunderstorm chances by the end of next week. tonight: mostly clear. lows: lower 60's. winds: north at 3 to 6 mph. friday: mostly sunny. highs: mid to upper 80's. winds: east at 4