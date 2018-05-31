Speech to Text for Active shooter game pulled from online gaming platform

controversial video game that allowed a player to take part in a fictional school shooting is now being pulled from an online gaming platform... just days before it was set to be released. active shooter game-vo-1 lowerthird2line:school shooting video game removed rochester, mn this is the game's page on steam's website before it was removed. the game allows players to act as a virtual school shooter - shooting at students in hallways and classrooms. kimt spoke with a local avid gamer who is glad the game was removed - but doesn't understand why anyone would want to create a game like that in the first place.xxx active shooter game-sot-1 active shooter game-sot-3 i would probably be pretty upset if people did jump on that bandwagon and want to play a game like that. that's scary. just scary plain and simple the game was scheduled to be released on june 6th - but as of now - it will not be available on steam's website. / which