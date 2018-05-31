Speech to Text for Capital Investment Bill to help pay for new Veteran's Home

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

on wednesday - minnesota governor mark dayton signed a captial investment bill into law.... and many in the state will see the benefits - including veterans. k-i-m-t news threes jeremiah wilcox was in preston and joins us from our rochester studio... jeremiah?xxx future veterans home-pkg-1 future veterans home-pkg-5 the bill focuses on building core infrastructe throughout the state. the small town of preston fought to get funding to build a new veterans home.... and today the city announced where the new home for vets will be located. lowerthird2line:new veterans home to be built preston, mn vo: veterans gathered in preston to learn that the legislature had passed a bonding bill that will fund the veterans home. and state representative greg davis had one thing to say to vets. sot: for me mainly is a day of thank you and day of thank you's vo: for veterans like donald gildner who fought in the vietnam war-this new home is long overdue. sot: future veterans home-pkg-3 this is a great day for veterans we felt for a long time that we could use a vets home in this area. future veterans home-pkg-7 vo: this is an image of what the this empty land will someday look like. the project will include a walking trail for veterans to enjoy the scenic views. as gildner looks at the empty lot - he says he's excited about what's to come. sot: yeah this is one i thanking the vets for their service for their final days i think it's a very good tribute for them. future veterans home-pkg-6 construction on the veterans home is expected to be completed in the next five to seven years. reporting from the rochester studio - jeremiah wilcox kimt news 3. / thank you jeremiah. preston conducted a survey found that more than 90-percent of residents approve of this new veterans home. / a