New air services announced

The Rochester International Airport will begin offering flights to St. Augustine, Florida and Phoenix, Arizona.

Posted: Thu May 31 15:52:47 PDT 2018
Updated: Thu May 31 15:52:48 PDT 2018
Posted By: Jon Bendickson

/ as rochester continues to grow - more people need ways to get to and from the city. new air service announcement-vo-1 lowerthird2line:rochester airport adds new flight destinations rochester, mn thats why the rochester international airport is expanding its services. they announced today that through elite airways - they will be offering direct flights to saint augustine florida and phoenix arizona beginning in july. the airport hopes these additions will keep them competitive with bigger airports - and encourage people to fly locally.xxx new air service announcement-sot-1 new air service announcement-sot-3 transportation is one of the backbones of local economies coming up on kimt news 3 at 6 - we'll hear from mayor ardell brede on what he thinks about how the new flight services will impact the community. /
