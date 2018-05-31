Speech to Text for New air services announced

/ as rochester continues to grow - more people need ways to get to and from the city. new air service announcement-vo-1 lowerthird2line:rochester airport adds new flight destinations rochester, mn thats why the rochester international airport is expanding its services. they announced today that through elite airways - they will be offering direct flights to saint augustine florida and phoenix arizona beginning in july. the airport hopes these additions will keep them competitive with bigger airports - and encourage people to fly locally.xxx new air service announcement-sot-1 new air service announcement-sot-3 transportation is one of the backbones of local economies coming up on kimt news 3 at 6 - we'll hear from mayor ardell brede on what he thinks about how the new flight services will impact the community. /