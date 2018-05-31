Speech to Text for Update: Human remains found

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

- we are learning new information regarding the remains of a person found in rural mason city on may 20th. k-i-m-t news three's brian tabick has been talking to neighbors today about the remains... he joins us now live - brian?xxx human remains update-lintro-3 amy the remains were found on the 22-thousand block of 275th street just east of north iowa area community college. human remains update-lintro-2 those with the cerro gordo county sheriff's office are not giving out the exact location of where those remains were found. those who live on this block say they have been speaking to several different law enforcement agencies since the discovery.xxx human remains update-mpkg-1 lowerthird2line:human remains found cerro gordo co., ia paul hanson is a farmer on 275th street where the remains were found. those with the iowa department of public safety say they were that of a white female between the ages of 20 and 45--between five feet to five-foot-seven inches tall. they say the remains have been in the area for around five to fifteen years. hanson says he saw law enfocement on the property but thought it was for training until several agencies started knocking on doors including the sheriff's office and the divison of criminal investigaton. human remains update-mpkg-3 a dci agent talked to me yesterday and told me about the bones first i knew about it you could have really knocked me over with a feather when i heard the news quite honestly. / human remains update-ltag-2 i spoke to the sheriff's office this afternoon. they say they have received dozens of phone calls from families of missing people. amy they tell me the remains do not belong to former k-i-m-t news three anchor jodi huesentruit. coming up on kimt news 3 at six - i will tell you why law enforcement took action to make that discovery. in rural mason city - brian tabick - k-i-m-t news three. / thank you brian. those with the sheriff's office are still asking people with any information on the remains to report that to law enforcement. / area