Speech to Text for KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast 5-31-18

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

team 3 meteorologist jon rivas for a check of today's weather forecast... (((weather at wall(((we are starting off with some fog this morning across the area. this will start to burn off around 8 am with clearer skies by 10 am. we will have mostly sunny skies across the area. with the sunshine and 80's returning today, there will be a small chance for some isolated storms this afternoon. those chances will end early evening and we will be dry and clear tonight. mostly sunny and dry for friday with low to upper 80's. it will be hotter in ia and cooler in mn. a cold front will be passing over for the weekend. this will cause a round of storms for saturday with highs in the mid to low 70's. we keep highs in the 70's this weekend. temps will rebound starting next week. storm chances won't return until tuesday night and wednesday of next week. today: mostly sunny/a few storms possible. highs: mid to upper 80's. winds: west at 5 to 10 mph. tonight: mostly clear. lows: low to mid 60's. winds: light and variable. friday: