Speech to Text for Push for paid sick leave

we all get sick ? but imagine not being able to stay home and recover or seek medical care because you can't afford to not go to work? that's the reality for more than 30 million americans who cannot earn paid sick time. the push for paid family and medical leave is reaching our area. kimt news three's deedee stiepan joins us live in rochester with the story. just this week ? duluth became the third city in the state to pass an ordinance that would require employers to offer earned time off to employees for illness or emergencies. i talked to some folks in rochester who think the med city should follow suit. currently there are no federal legal requirements for paid sick leave ? even though there's strong public support for it. michelle arends lives and works in rochester and has become an advocate for such a law because she remembers being put in the position of having to decide between her health and her paycheck./// "i've needed to pay my bills but i've also been ill and it's a really hard dilemma do i go to work so i can pay my bills and risk getting those around me also ill or do i take care of myself and risk not looking so great with creditors and people who i might owe." arends and other advocates for sick and safe time are planning to present a proposal to the rochester city council. the details of how and when will be discussed at a communities united for rochester empowerment "people's platform" meeting happening on june 28th. live in rochester minneapolis and st paul are the two other minnesota cities that have passed paid sick leave laws.