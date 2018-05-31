Speech to Text for Construction project open house

a construction project in stewartville is still a little ways away, but is being talked about now. it's happening on the of highway 63 and interstate 90 interchange. live that's where we find kimt news three's annalisa pardo, she joins us live with more on what this project is and what residents are saying about it. good morning tyler and arielle. well i'm here at the interechange in stewartville, and residents i talk to say ? it's needed. the construction will replace these two bridges and aim to make the intersection safer. right now drivers getting off of westbound 90 have to cross 4 lanes of traffic to go south on highway 63. cars going northbound on 63 also have to cross traffic to go westbound on i?90. the construction will add a ramp that curls to change this. it's also adjusting ramps so people exiting i?90 can get onto highway 63 easier. dwayne and april schumann live down the street and say this traffic area is bad. dwayne's been keeping up with the project, both stewartville resdients say the headache the construction will cause is worth it. it needs to be done because there are way too many accidents up there, it needs to be done sooner than later. you can't just let it go without fixing it. and the fix is going to take time but if you have surgery that takes time to heal from that too. so people just have to be patient and think about what's going to happen in the future. this construction is estimated to cost a little over 15 million dollars and start in 2020. if you have questions or comments about this construction... mndot is holding an open house today from 4 to 6 p?m at the stewartville civic center. live in stewartville, in the next 20 minutes... we take a deeper look at the danger of the interchange as it is now, and what residents think of the 15.3 million dollar pricetag of the project. the fight for universal access to paid sick days has been re?ignited in rochester. this after the city of duluth became the third in minnesota to pass an ordinance mandating employees offer earned time off to employees for illness or emergencies. we spoke with a rochester advocate of the sick and safe time ordinance who says a lot of people in the community would support rochester city leaders following suit... and she is optimistic that will happen in the near future. "like everyone else i'm hoping for positive progressive change as we grow into a much larger community. i think it would be ridiculous if this was something that was ignored because it does affect so many people at such a large scale." she says as the third largest city in the state that is striving to become a "destination medical center" it would only make sense to pass such a law in rochester. we'll tell you what she and other advocates are doing to help make that happen coming up in 20 minutes.