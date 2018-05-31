Speech to Text for DFL Convention coming to Rochester

happening this weekend ? candidates for minnesota's top spots in politics will learn if they'll be backed by their party. state conventions for both g?o?p and d?f?l parties are kicking off this weekend. those looking to attend the dfl state convention ? won't have to travel far. live kimt news three's deedee stiepan joins us live in rochester with the details. i'm outside of the mayo civic center which is the site of the state d?f?l convention ? and it officially kicks off this afternoon when registration opens. by the end of the weekend? long convention ? over 13? hundred voting delegates will have endorsed candidates for governor ? u?s senate ? attorney general and state auditor. here are the three candidates hoping to get the d?f?l party nod. current u?s representative for the first district ? which runs across southern minnesota ? tim walz is widely seen as the front runner ? but just barely as state rep erin murphy and state auditor rebecca otto have been gaining momentum. the endorsement for governor is expected to be the main event at both parties state conventions. here are the candidates hoping to be the gop party nominee. jeff johnson is the favorite to be endorsed at the gop convention which is being held in duluth this weekend. former governor tim pawlenty is reportedly skipping it. each party has already endorsed their candidate for another highly contested race ? minnesota's first congressional district. jim hagedorn clinched the gop nomination and dan feehan is being backed by the d?f?l. with so many people expected to come into rochester from across the state this weekend ? i checked in with rochester police to see if they plan to beef up security in the area. interim police chief john sherwin tells me since the department doesn't have the on?duty staffing to cover both the city and a specific location ? like the civic center... they would have to hire extra duty officers and so far ? they haven't received any requests to do so for this weekend. live in rochester deedee stiepan kimt news 3. thanks deedee. we will have reporters covering the convention this weekend so be sure to stay with kimt news three on air and online for the latest.