Save our hospital rally

string of efforts to fight a decision made by mayo clinic. save our hospital-vobp-1 save our hospital-vidboxbp-3 the "save our hospital" group was formed after mayo clinic health system announced their consolidation plan last summer. under the plan...most inpatient services...includ ing intensive care and labor and delivery...will no longer be offered at the albert lea campus...and only be available in austin. since then - save our hospital has held rallies.... purchased billboard space... and instigated a hospital feasibility report be done for the city of albert lea. / live and today - kimt news 3's brooke mckivergan met members of the group in downtown rochester as they held another rally... on mayo's doorstep. / save our hospital-maplive-3 katie dozens of people stepped off the bus today outside of peace plaza here in rochester ready to have their voices heard. save our hospital-lintro-2 every wednesday for the past 35 weeks they have demonstrated... and today was no different- except that this time, they were right in mayo's ear.xxx save our hospital-pkg-1 lowerthird2line:'save our hospital' takes to rochester rochester, mn "what does mayo have? billions! what do we have? heart!" dozens of people took to the streets of downtown rochester today chanting things like this to show mayo they have not yet given up. we are still moving forward we are still united and we will get care back in our community." jennifer vogt- erickson gave birth to both of their children at the mayo clinic system in albert lea save our hospital-pkg-3 "mayo has obviously gone ahead with its plans to remove in patient services that's the second step and that's happening next week. save our hospital-pkg-7 after a long year of rallies and reports - they feel they are finally getting somewhere. "now we're looking at getting a consultant to help us map out the steps we need to take to bring services back." taryn isreal nechanicky is also mother who had her children at the hospital and is sad for the new mothers to come. save our hospital-pkg-4 "i think about people having babies when 9 years ago when i had my daughter i lived 3 houses down from mayo i was so lucky i could just walk there and have her and now people will have to go to austin to deliver a baby once they change that." save our hospital-pkg-8 isreal also lives with diabetes. part of the reason her family moved to albert lea was to be close to the hospital for her medical needs. "i have type 1 diabetes so it was a high risk pregnancy and the fact that they could do that in my home town was amazing because i had all of the support of my family there." she says the need for these services in albert lea is crucial. "to think about what would happen if you go into labor and now you have to get all the way to austin in the winter, it seems like were going to be having babies on the freeway it just seems like a much more dangerous situation." as for vogt- erickson...she says it's frustrating to hear so much talk about numbers when the bottom line is-they want and need health care close to home. "patients are so much more than numbers its like theyre people and their families are all affected and their neighbors and communities." save our hospital-ltag-2 vogt-erickson also says they are very pleased with the doctors and nurses of mayo-she just wishes those higher up would listen to the community. live in rochester brooke mckivergan kimt news 3 thank you brooke. we did reach out to mayo for a statement and they say in part, save our hospital-tag-1 save our hospital-tag-2 "mayo clinic is deeply committed to the communities we serve, including albert lea and will constinue to provide high quality care close to home for generations to come."