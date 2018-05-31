Clear
Adaptive bikes

They're being brought to the community of Rochester.

Posted By: Elizabeth Stay

community were able to experience adaptable bicycles. bike expo-vo-1 bike expo-vo-2 these bikes were brought to the olmsted county fairgrounds from 'all abilites' in iowa and the rochester parks and rec is helping the community gain access to them. they are for people with cognitive - physical - and age related disabilities. jonathan mercer's little sister has had several brain surgeries for her tumors and he says these bikes bring out the real her.xxx bike expo-sot-1 bike expo-sot-2 "i'm proud of the person she's becoming because she's starting to become a lot more joyful and a lot more happy." jonathan says he hopes to see rochester become more handicap accessable with the growing community in years to come.
