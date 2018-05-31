Speech to Text for Untested rape kits

the bureau of criminal apprehension reports that in 2015 - there were more than 34-hundred untested rape kits in minnesota... the minnesota coalition aginst sexual assault and other organizations are pushing for a grant that would help get these evidence- collecting tools tested. kimt news 3's annalise johnson sat down with one sexual assault survivor to find out what she would like to see happen to minnesota's backlog of tests. xxx rape kits not checked-pkg-1 rape kits not checked-pkg-2 i sat down with rochester native and sexual assault survivor brigid burke to find out what she thinks about the potential grant. in 2015 - the same year burke was assaulted - the bca's survey found there are 56 untested kits in rochester with an additional 14 in olmsted county - plus 5 in austin. there was no reported number for albert lea. rape kits not checked-pkg-3 im not surprised at all. i mean that's what happens. rape kits not checked-pkg-4 burke tells me that the push to test rape kits is a good first step - but thinks more action needs to be taken. she says she had a negative experience when reporting her assault in rochester - so she thinks all people who interact with a victim during the reporting process need to go through victim-centered training. knowing that as a survivor if you go in and report you will be supported by law enforcement and your rape kit will be tested i mean for me if i were to go through it again that would encourage me to do it because if i know that my rape kit is just going to sit in some room and not be taken seriously why would you go through an invasive procedure the minnesota coalition against sexual assault and the other partner organizations will find out this fall if they received the nearly 3-million dollar grant. / as of today