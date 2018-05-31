Speech to Text for Turkey farm destroyed by storm

told you about a local turkey farm that was completely destroyed by yesterday's powerful winds. now - we're learning the owners not only lost thousands of baby turkeys...but revenue as well. k-i-m-t news three's jeremiah wilcox explains.xxx geneva storm damage-pkg-1 geneva storm damage-pkg-2 vo: what use to stand here was larry sholts organic farm that housed thousands of turkeys to be sold at thanksgiving and christmas time. sot: sighs- you know its devastated vo: linda dewey and her daughter chris maloney came to the demolished farm to salvage what they could for the owner. sot: 17-18 years i've known them vo: the storm tuesday was so severe it caught the attention from the national weather service. sot: lowerthird2line:jacob beitlich geneva, mn a quick burst of strong winds that destroyed this turkey barn and rolled over the trailor. geneva storm damage-pkg-5 vo: so far linda and caris were able to save 25- baby turkeys. they tell me that the poults were less than a week old. nat: counting turkeys she says there's no way thousands of baby turkeys could survive this weather. as the owners family recovers in the hospital after suffering injuries sustained when this camper flipped over...linda says recovery for the farm is going to be difficult...she's happy things didn't end worse. sot: lowerthird2line:caris maloney geneva, mn to get this up and running took awhile...it'll hurt him but his family is alive and i know he's going to feel that. geneva storm damage-pkg-6 vo: reporting in geneva jeremiah wilcox kimt news 3. the fire department and other city workers in geneva arrived to assess the damage and say volunteers have offered to help. they plan to have all this debris up and gone within the next 3 days. / for the rest of the week and into