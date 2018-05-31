Speech to Text for Salvation Army retirement

the salvation army is celebrating two of their leaders. majors james and pauletee frye are retiring this year after 40 years of service. several people came to wish them well. the two leaders say after more than a decade here in rochester... the salvation army's programs continue to help with the growing community's needs. majors james & paulette frye rochester salvation army "as dmc is here and they continue to grow, more people come, there's going to be challenges we face with that and one of them is affordable housing. are people being able to find some place to live? and of course, that always creates a challenge." the salvation army has over 30 programs that help people in the communitiy.