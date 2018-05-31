Speech to Text for Highway 14 Update

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

as of today - one woman's mission to make highway 14 safer is becoming a reality. highway 14-vo-1 highway 14-vo-3 scott hodgman was killed on highway 14 in dodge county back in 20-12. highway 14-vo-2 ever since - his wife beth has lobbied to make the two-lane stretch of highway 14 from owatonna to dodge center into four lanes like in rochester. thanks to governor dayton signing the omnibus bonding bill into law today - the project will get an estimated 160-million dollars to do just that. hodgman says today is a celebration.xxx highway 14-sot-1 highway 14-sot-2 let's get it safer for all these people that travel highway 14 everyday, back and forth, to ya know work and hauling supplies across the state of minnesota. it's just, it's a good thing. news tease-vo-1 some community members are hoping to build a playground - for everybody. we'll tell you what that means. news tease-vo-2 plus - the last two