Speech to Text for Local highlights (5/30)

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

- she's been to the plate 11 times.. and she's been on base.. 9 of those times. - that's good for an 818 on base percentage.. 5th best in all of iowa. nu at sta sb-vo-5 nu at sta sb-vo-3 - tonight the warriors are on the road.. in saint ansgar. - we are knotted at 1 in the 3rd...until rory mclellan reaches the green out in left to bring in a run.. warriors take the lead. - now cue the defensive battle...lily walk records three straight k's in the 4th to keep the saints in this. - but kate anderson can bring the heat in the circle too...fanning s- t-a to end the 6th... - so it's still a one run game entering the 7th north union looking for some insurance but this nasty double play by hali anderson out in left gives s-t-a a chance lowerthirdlinescore:ia hs softball north union st. ansgar 2 1 final but it's a 1-2-3 bottom of the 7th as north union wins 2-1. / bk at newman sb-vo-4 bk at newman sb-vo-2 - the newman softball team is going for a 6 and oh start against belmond klemme. - knights have an early lead... and they add to it here.. lily castle crushes one to center field... just out of the reach of b-k.. she gets an rbi.. she would later score on the play. - i guarantee.. this is a double play.. you've never seen before.. lined to second for one out.. the throw to first.. hits a runner... and gets away.. so she runs to second... but castle is there for the tag.. .told you youd never seen that. - newman wins 10-zip. lowerthirdlinescore:ia hs softball b-k newman 0 10 final fc at ghv base-vo-4 fc at ghv base-vo-2 - tonight our kimt cameras are getting their first look at the new baseball diamond at ghv.. it's the cards and indians. - a pitchers dual breaks out in this one.... ryan meyers strikes out the side in the top of the 1st. - cards at the dish now.. and they are aggressive...on the base paths...cade bamrick.. successful steals second. - but paul olson leaves him there... forest city's starter picks up a first inning k. - second inning.. meyers throws up another k... scoreless for a while. - forest city gets the win... 8-1. / lowerthirdlinescore:ia hs baseball forest city ghv 8 1 final nu at sta base-vo-4 nu at sta base-vo-2 - saint ansgar begins a three game home stand tonight against north union. - saints lead in the second...colin kramer on the bump records the k to keep the warriors scorless...what a smile there - but that grin gets even bigger after this... at the dish...kramer right down the first base line, the junior clears all three bases thanks to this aggressive play at the plate - to the third with two outs gabe walk keeps the good times going just out of the reach of the third baseman walk is safe and another saints run is on the board - defensively s- t-a was on the money as well lowerthirdlinescore:ia hs baseball north union st. ansgar 0 8 final 6-4-3 double play saints win 8-zip. / spx fp 2 team score:mn hs baseball