SAW: Clear Lake Boys Golf

boys golf coach eric perry is the first to admit it...things were shaky to start for the defending state team champs. - but it quickly turned around for the boys to place once again at state...today whitney blakmeore is honoring them as our student athletes of the week.xxx cl boys saw-pkg-3 cl boys saw-pkg-4 words like awful, and terrible were used to describe clear lake boys golf's official start to the season... tate storbeck: first meet of the year we were at pella and it was our first time outside the whole year and we played really bad but oh how the tides turned for the guys in black and gold finishing the season third in the state... lowerthird2line:tate storbeck clear lake junio tate storbeck: i'm just really proud at how every single person on this team has battled cause where we are now is almost 80 strokes better than our meet at pella. cl boys saw-pkg-5 .after graduating eight from that state title team last spring...and bumping up to class 3a.. nothing came easy to the 2018 squad. cl boys saw-pkg-6 jackson hamlin: i knew i had to take a big step up as the leader position and i feel like i did that job right because this is the closest team i've ever been on even if it's not the best these guys i'm looking to them they're looking up to me we can all rely on each other. cl boys saw-pkg-7 cl boys saw-pkg-8 eric perry: they're just making sure that everyone is getting out there and they've learned that year after year after year...and they don't want to ruin the tradition so it's kind of expected out of them. cl boys saw-pkg-9 expected and earned...putting in the extra hours on the course to improve their game and bond as a team. cl boys saw-pkg-11 tyler eaton: it's been really fun to hang out with each other and it's just been really good this year we've developed a lot we've put in a lot of practice time so i think we deserve it. cl boys saw-pkg-10 whitney blakemore kimt news 3 sports.