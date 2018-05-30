Speech to Text for Bonding bill funds Highway 14 project

signature on the omnibus bonding bill is going to allow millions of dollars in state funding to be directed to local projects. one of them being the highway 14 project... which will create a four-lane road from interstate 35 through dodge center to rochester. kimt news three's calyn thompson joins us live from highway 14 in rochester to tell us how local drivers are reacting - calyn? xxx dayton bonding bill-lintro-2 katie - i'm here along highway 14 in rochester. the planned project will expand the highway from two lanes to four from owatonna to dodge center... just like it looks here in rochester. the goal is to improve access and safety... which many drivers i spoke to say it's a fix that's a long time coming. xxx dayton bonding bill-mpkg-1 lowerthird2line:bonding bill funds highway 14 project rochester, mn nat - vroom highway 14 is four lanes in rochester... but it's only two lanes from owatonna to dodge center. a stretch that beth hodgman tells me should've been fixed a long time ago... dayton bonding bill-lmpkg-8 and now will be with governor dayton's signature. dayton bonding bill-lmpkg-5 i'm surprised kinda that he really didn't let us down, for once. he finally did the right thing. it took him a long time, but he finally did the right thing. dayton bonding bill-lmpkg-6 her husband scott was killed on highway 14 in dodge county in 20-12. dayton bonding bill-lmpkg-7 she's been lobbying to get that stretch of highway finished since then... we know that if it would've been a four-lane, scott wouldn't have been killed. they've done studies. he could've been injured, but he wouldn't have been killed because they wouldn't have hit head on. an effort to save others from her husband's preventable fate. it's not just scott who was killed over five and a half years ago, but all the other people that have been killed on that road and then the people that haven't been killed, the near-misses, and it's just such a nightmare on that road. / dayton bonding bill-ltag-2 this is one of three additional corridors of commerce projects authorized when the governor signed the bonding bill into law today. live in