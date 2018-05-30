Clear
Ken Burns to release documentary on Mayo Clinic

The film focuses on the story behind Mayo Clinic and the stories of patients struggling with life-changing conditions.

mayo clinic today to talk about his upcoming documentary on the clinic's history. ken burns at mayo-vo-1 ken burns at mayo-vo-3 ken burns sat down with mayo president john noseworthy to discuss the film titled the mayo clinic.. faith- hope-science in front of a crowd of mayo staff. while the documentary focuses on the story of w-w mayo - an english immigrant who began practicing medicine in rochester - it also highlights touching stories of mayo patients struggling with life-changing medical conditions. burns tells kimt this is something he personally reflected on while making the film.xxx ken burns at mayo-sot-1 ken burns at mayo-sot-3 when we deal with medicine there is of course that selfish sort of narcissistic thing... what if i get that too? the documentary will air in september on p-b-s. steps are being taken
