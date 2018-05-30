Speech to Text for Clear Lake to get an interactive playground

clear lake will soon become home to an 'inclusive playground.' inclusive playground-vo-1 lowerthird2line:new inclusive playground clear lake, ia grant maulsby and his wife got the idea from an existing playground in ankeny. the maulsbys are parents of two young boys who have autism. the playground is intended to have stronger safety features such as soft padding on the ground to prevent injury and equipment designed to allow those with or without disabilities to have fun. maulsby says that the playground would be a unique addition to the area...and wants to keep the project growing even after its built...as long as funds are in place.xxx inclusive playground-sot-1 lowerthird2line:grant maulsby clear lake, ia "...what we can do is constantly grow this. we're not gonna stop when it's built. we can keep raising funds, writing grants, and adding on to our playground." maulsby is raising funds for the playground... and will have a benefit to do some fundraising tomorrow evening at the surf district rock n roll grill in clear lake. kimt.com:local news we have more information on how to join in on kimt dot com with this story under local news. / a famous filmmaker came to